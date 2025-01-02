Kejriwal shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Delhi Cong

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday accused former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal of shedding crocodile tears for farmers after he demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre must talk to the farmers protesting in Punjab.

Referring to his remarks, he said, “Kejriwal government, which was the first to notify the draconian farm laws on 23rd November 23, 2020, after it was passed by the BJP government in Parliament without any discussion, is now shedding crocodile tears for the farmers. His accusation that the BJP was planning to bring back the revoked black farm laws through the back door is to gain some cheap political mileage with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.”

He said that it was due to the strong support extended to the farmers by the Congress, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, that forced the government to scrap the “black laws”.

Yadav asserted that Kejriwal’s antipathy towards the farmers has been exposed time and again when he either failed to compensate or paid meagre compensation to the Delhi famers when they suffered extensive crop damage due to unseasonal rains, hail storms and other factors during the past 10 years.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal wrote on X, “Farmers in Punjab have been sitting on dharna and indefinite hunger strike for many days. Their demands are the same which the Central government had accepted three years ago but has not implemented yet.”

“The BJP government has now reneged on its promise. The BJP government is not even talking to the farmers. Talk to them. They are the farmers of our own country. Why is the BJP so arrogant that it does not even talk to anyone?,” he added.