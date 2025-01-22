Kejriwal raises 7-point demands from Centre for middle class

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released his party manifesto, especially catering to the middle class, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections where he raised seven-point demands from the Centre ahead of the Union Budget.

“We demand that the next budget of the country be dedicated to the middle class. Today, I am making seven demands to the central government… first, the education budget should be increased to 10% from 2%. Private school fees should be capped. Second, subsidies and scholarships are given for higher education.

“Third, the health budget should be increased to 10%. Tax should be removed from health insurance. Fourth, the income tax exemption limit should be increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 7 lakh. Fifth, GST should be removed from essential commodities. Sixth, a strong retirement plan and pension schemes for senior citizens. Free medical services for senior citizens in all government and private hospitals across the country and seventh, senior citizens should get a 50% concession in rail travel,” he said.

The former chief minister added that his party-led government has used tax money for education and protecting the middle class from inflation. “We reduced power tariff and water bills along with improving infrastructure in government hospitals,” he said.

As the assembly election in Delhi nears its commencement date, the tussle between AAP and BJP keeps intensifying over various issues. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

The AAP dominated the 2020 assembly election by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP got eight seats.

Hailing India’s middle class as the country’s real superpower, Kejriwal asked the Centre to devote the upcoming Union Budget to them. Furthermore, he accused other parties of treating the middle as “just an ATM for the government.”

“The middle class in India is being crushed under the burden of taxes. They are victims of tax terrorism, paying huge taxes but receiving little in return. This group is not on the agenda of any political party,” the AAP supremo added.

After the saffron party released the second part of its manifesto, Kejriwal accused BJP of contesting polls only to stop AAP’s schemes for the people of Delhi. He also claimed that the BJP would shut down Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and stop free education being provided in government schools in the national capital.