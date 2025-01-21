Kejriwal promises to set up ‘Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board’ if re-elected

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that his party would form ‘Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board’ if it returns to power following the Delhi assembly polls.

He said the board would address the longstanding issues of washermen in the national capital.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the contribution of the Dhobi community to Delhi’s economy and their struggles with systemic challenges, Kejriwal unveiled “Seven Guarantees” to boost their livelihoods, ensure access to basic services, and ensure their socio-economic welfare.

Advertisement

The guarantees include the regularisation of press stands, revival of the licensing process for Dhobis, charging electricity and water at domestic rates, quality education, scholarships, and skill training opportunities for their children.

The AAP chief made the announcement during a meeting with the representatives of the Delhi Dhobi Mahasabha, who had come to express their gratitude and extend their support to his party.

Stating that the seven guarantees would have a transformative impact on the lives of thousands of people belonging to their community, Kejriwal said, “As the national convenor of the AAP and a chief ministerial candidate, I accept the demands of the Dhobi community and announce that if our government is formed, we will establish a Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board.”

Kejriwal further said, “Dhobis are generally underprivileged. They collect clothes from households, wash them, press them, and return them. They earn very little money from this work, which has to cover household expenses, school fees for their children, and medical expenses in case of illness. With such low earnings, it is challenging to manage these costs.”

On the occasion, Ravi Kumar, president of the Delhi Dhobi Mahasabha, said there had been discussions on establishing a board for the Dhobi community for a long time. “We face numerous challenges but none of the government departments heed to our grievances. Despite making significant efforts to build press stands across Delhi we always face obstacles in our way. Our children have to struggle for scholarships.”

“With the establishment of the Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board, we will have a single-window system to resolve our grievances,” he added.