Kejriwal neglected auto drivers after using them: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday stated that with the announcement of the ‘Auto Samvad Abhiyan’ by Minister Gopal Rai, the people of Delhi have realized that the Delhi Assembly elections are approaching now.

Sachdeva, hitting out at the AAP, alleged that whenever elections draw near, their leaders suddenly remember the auto drivers. He further claimed that the same auto drivers, who played the role of brand ambassadors for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections, now feel betrayed.

The BJP leader hit out at Delhi CM saying that he had promised the auto drivers many things, including stopping the black marketing of auto permits, building new auto stands, providing health facilities for their families, and better educational arrangements for their children, however these promises remain unfulfilled dreams to this day, Sachdeva alleged.

Advertisement

Sharpening his attack further, the Delhi BJP president said that while Kejriwal vowed not to take a government bungalow during the 2013 and 2015 elections, he now resides in a luxurious mansion, while on the other hand, auto drivers are still forced to buy autos in the black market and have not got any new auto stands or healthcare services, Sachdeva alleged.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that the auto drivers in Delhi now feel deceived and will no longer fall for the election promises made by AAP leaders,” the BJP leader added.