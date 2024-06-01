Kejriwal must end sickness drama if he has any respect for law & public: Sachdeva

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea on medical grounds in the money laundering case, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva has said it is regrettable to see Kejriwal, who in best of health campaigned during last 20 days during bail period is now claiming to be seriously ill.

Delhi BJP chief further said that it was shocking to see the Delhi CM claiming to be sick before the court of law and the general public, and on the other hand he had been widely campaigning amid scorching heat for his candidates.

Sachdeva expressed that it was strange that a man who actively campaigns in the public eye before the media wants the same media to run his fake illness news, the BJP leader claimed.

The saffron party’s Delhi unit chief has said that the Delhi CM was granted interim bail on the condition of surrendering on June 2, however, once he was out of jail, Sachdeva claimed that he has tried to get the orders changed and is shamelessly fighting in every Court possible to get his bail extended.

Slamming Delhi CM further, the BJP leader said that if even an iota of moral value is left in Kejriwal, then he should put a stop to his alleged illness and legal melodrama and surrender before the concerned duty magistrate early tomorrow morning, Sachdeva added.

On Friday, Sachdeva in reaction to a statement by Delhi CM on his health, had taken a dig at the AAP chief, saying that Kejriwal is suffering from a serious illness of telling lies.

Commenting on the medical examinations regarding Delhi CM , Sachdeva claimed that tests he mentioned include only one test that requires fasting overnight, and all the other tests will be completed within half a day, and the results will be available by evening.

The BJP leader had questioned that had Kejriwal been really unwell, then why did he engage in political tourism and election campaigning.

Regarding the increase in ketones in urine that Kejriwal is talking about, Sachdeva claimed it actually occurs due to drinking less water during heat, and further alleged that he is inviting diseases himself on pretext of showing to the medical board.