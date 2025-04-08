Siddaramaiah offers Karnataka model of development as an alternative to BJP’s ‘divisive model’

Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah offered the Karnataka model as an alternative to the BJP’s divisive model, saying it can be presented to the people as a viable option.

Addressing the AICC session in Ahmedabad, the Karnataka CM said that the party can go to the people with the governance model implemented in the state. “We have created a model that puts people first—not headlines, not hate, but homes, health, hunger-free kitchens, and hope,” he said, adding, “Through our five guarantees, we are transforming lives—not in theory, not on paper, but in the hearts of crores of families.”

He then went on to highlight the various special welfare programmes — something for every section of populace – elements of which have won international acclaim, the chief minister said particularly referring to the five guarantees that the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, has praised, due to their transformative impact on women’s lives. This is not just state governance; this is global leadership in inclusive welfare.

Elaborating on the Karnataka model, the Chief Minister said that Karnataka prioritises responsible, sustainable growth, leading in green economy, eco-friendly industrial clusters, and sustainable urban development. It is India’s top solar energy producer and a leader in wind energy, electric mobility, and sustainable urban development. “We have shown that governance can be compassionate and competent at the same time. We have shown that a government can serve all sections—Dalits, OBCs, minorities, women, youth, farmers, workers— without playing vote bank politics, he said.

“ This is the Karnataka Model—a powerful antidote to the BJP’s politics of hate, high prices, and hollow slogans,” Siddaramaiah said and added, “It proves that people will choose progress over polarisation, if we deliver with honesty, transparency, and intent.”

The road to rebuilding India runs through the states. And Karnataka is proud to lead the way, he said.

About the Ahmedabad meeting, Siddaramaiah said, this isn’t just a meeting—it is a movement of hope. A collective pledge to fight for every farmer, every labourer, every youth, every woman—every Indian whose dreams deserve dignity and opportunity.

“Let us remember: Congress has never just chased power. We have shaped India’s destiny. And we will do so again—with courage, with clarity, and with compassion,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.