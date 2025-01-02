Kejriwal likes bogus voters, whether illegal immigrants or with dual registrations, alleges Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday released a new electoral poster, claiming to expose alleged instances of fake voter creation, involving AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his associates from the party.

Sachdeva alleged that former Delhi CM Kejriwal and his allies were deeply involved in political crimes aimed at systematically ruining the national capital.

He pointed at AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, accusing him of falsely blaming the BJP for allegedly removing his wife’s name from the voters’ list.

The Delhi BJP chief asked Singh to clarify where exactly he and his wife are registered as voters.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva claimed that when the AAP leader was nominated for the Rajya Sabha in 2018, his affidavit stated his voter registration was in the Harinagar Assembly constituency, while his and wife’s names were simultaneously on Sultanpur municipal council’s voters’ list.

The BJP leader further accused Singh of having voter registrations, both in New Delhi and Vikaspuri constituencies in 2024, alleging that it is a case of electoral fraud.

Sachdeva further said,“When we exposed the bogus voter registration of MP Sanjay Singh’s wife Anita Singh during a press conference, he hastily filed for vote transfer on December 30. If his claims are genuine, why didn’t he admit to the mistake instead of filing a defamation claim ?” the BJP leader questioned.

He added that holding dual voter registrations is a criminal offense and called on the agencies concerned to take appropriate action.

Additionally, Sachdeva alleged that Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has arranged for dual voter registrations for his wife, under the names Mamta and Nidhi, at the same address, with identical photos for both entries.