Delhi experiences warm night conditions, heatwave during daytime

Delhi experienced warm night conditions for the first time amid heatwave conditions during the day on Wednesday as the maximum temperature soared to 40.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum went down to 25.6 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, IMD said that under the influence of an approaching western disturbance, along with lower circulation features, heatwave conditions are likely to abate in Delhi from April 10. With an increase in relative humidity and instability in the atmosphere, conditions are becoming favourable for thunderstorm development over Delhi.

The weather department further said that there has been an appreciable rise in minimum temperatures, while maximum temperatures have remained largely unchanged over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are currently ranging between 39 to 41°C and 24 to 26°C, respectively.

The minimum temperatures were markedly above normal by 5-7°C, while maximum temperatures were above normal by 4-6°C at many places across Delhi. Heatwave conditions were reported at a few places, with warm night conditions prevailing at most places in Delhi and NCR. The sky remained mainly clear, and south-easterly winds with speed up to 8 km per hour prevailed over the past 24 hours.