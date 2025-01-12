Kejriwal evasive about his unfulfilled promises: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Puri, on Sunday, took a dig at

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal accusing him

of failing to deliver promises made during elections and diverting

attention from the questions regarding them.

Addressing a press conference here, Puri hit out at the AAP chief

drawing attention towards his party’s poll promises during the 2020

assembly elections of Delhi, and 2022 Punjab assembly polls, which he

said remained unfulfilled. “People come and make such statements and

when they are asked questions, they try to divert attention,” the

minister said.

He said in 2022, Kejriwal promised to bring world-class achievements

in Punjab which he claimed to have achieved in Delhi and that Rs 1,000

per month would be given to the sisters of Punjab which has not been

fulfilled to date, the Union minister added.

He said despite the promise of the AAP chief to make Punjab drug-free

after the AAP government came to power in the state, the number of

drug lords have increased.

“Arvind Kejriwal is very well-known, I want to use the word commodity,

but I will say he is a very well-known politician. When he started his

political journey, there were some of us who were present at Ramlila

Maidan who truly understood that this was going to become a big

movement against corruption. We were also a little impressed by his

personality. He wears a muffler, sits in the front seat of Wagon R,

and swears that he will never join politics…”

Making a mention of the house to slum dwellers guaranteed by Kejriwal,

he said the Centre communicated to the Delhi government several times,

but they did not respond. Later, the Centre brought a law and things

were taken forward by the Central government even though the then

Kejriwal government did not cooperate in it.

On the expansion of the metro, Puri claimed that the state government

kept delaying their contribution, and even in the RRTS.

Similarly, talking about the promise of building new schools by the

state government, Puri said the AAP talks of education reform and

turning schools world-class while 2 lakh children are deprived of

education in Delhi, he added.

He alleged that they (the AAP) did not hire a single regular teacher

in the past ten years and kept claiming that there was a shortfall of

6,000 teachers in Delhi government schools, referring to a report.

Talking of the health infrastructure, specially Mohalla clinics, Puri

said the AAP is a testament to failure of the state government’s

health policy citing a news media report that many such clinics were

non-functional due to untimely closure due to acute staff shortage.