Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to constitute a special task force to protect the children from the impending third wave of Covid-19. The decision was taken in a review meeting held with Delhi government officials.

Meanwhile, augmentation of existing hospital beds capacity on priority along with an increased oxygen allocation were also discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, the need for advanced preparations for the third wave of Covid-19 was discussed. The officials estimated that the third wave may require Delhi to be prepared with 40,000 oxygen beds. “The Delhi government is making preparations to install 10,000 ICU beds. Along with beds and oxygen management, management of medicine was also discussed,” an official present in the meeting informed.

“The special task force will comprise paediatricians, experts, and senior IAS officers,” the official informed.

Besides, a committee comprising officials will be formed to overlook the availability of medicines, oxygen, and beds.

“If the third wave of Corona emerges, we have to be prepared in advance to fight it, took some important decisions today in a meeting with the officials. We will create a special task force to protect children from the third wave. Also, adequate beds, oxygen, and better management of essential medicines for Covid-19 treatment will remain our priority,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.