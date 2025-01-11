Kejriwal committed ‘corruption’ of Rs 2,026 cr in liquor deal: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that he had committed “corruption” to the tune of Rs 2,026.91 crore in the liquor deal.

Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pending tabling in the Assembly, he said, “Kejriwal was hiding the CAG reports without tabling it in the Assembly for discussion only to cover up his corruption in the old liquor policy. He has now been exposed, that he had committed corruption to the tune of Rs 2026.91 crore in the liquor deal.”

The statement of the Delhi Congress chief comes amid BJP claiming that the CAG report on Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy caused loss of Rs 2,026 to the state exchequer.

“It was the Delhi Congress which first complained to the Lieutenant Governor about corruption in the implementation of the old liquor policy. There was huge scam in granting licenses, direct violation of Delhi Excise Rule 2010, in which there was provision that licenses for wholesale, retail etc. cannot be given simultaneously to the same company or to a company in which the director is common, i.e cross ownership or proxy company, so that unfair practices of cartelisation can be stopped,” he said.

Yadav claimed that during the Congress government, in 2013, a barcode system was introduced on every bottle from inventory to the point of sale, but the AAP government was lax in implementing it and ended transparency.

“Kejriwal committed the worst corruption in a shameful manner. He also pushed unemployed youth into the abyss of liquor addiction,” he said.