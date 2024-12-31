Kejriwal begins Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana; takes dig at BJP

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the BJP, despite governing 20 states and ruling Gujarat for 30 years, did not honour ‘pujaris’ and ‘granthis’.

He asked the BJP to start doing the same rather than criticizing him for introducing a scheme for the religious men.

Kejriwal announced the Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana at Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Mandir, near the ISBT Kashmiri Gate, where the AAP chief along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, worshipped Lord Hanuman and registered temple priests.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited Gurudwara Sahib in Karol Bagh, registering Granthis as part of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna.

Sharing a few snippets from his visit to the Marghat Baba Temple to inaugurate the scheme, Kejriwal wrote on his X handle (formerly Twitter), “Today I visited Marghat Baba’s temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday with him.”

On BJP’s reaction to the said scheme, AAP national convener expressed taking to social media saying, “Since the announcement of the ‘Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana’, BJP leaders have been hurling abuses at me. My question to them is: will abusing me benefit the nation? Your party governs 20 states, including Gujarat, where you’ve ruled for 30 years. Why haven’t you honored pujaris and granthis there? Start now—I’ve shown you the way.”

On the other hand, Atishi claimed that the granthis in the Gurudwara Sahib mentioned that it is the first government to think about them since Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Speaking at the registration event, CM said that this day marks the beginning of registrations under this scheme, and as the Pujaris and granthis remain with people through life’s joys and sorrows, it is the government’s duty to care for them.

She said, “When the AAP government is re-elected in Delhi, every pujari and granthi will receive Rs 18,000 as a monthly honorarium.”

AAP’s convener for Delhi Gopal Rai, visited temple pujaris in Vijay Park, and said, “Delhi is the first state where Arvind Kejriwal has announced a Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana’.

He added that this move reflects months of deliberation and fulfills long-standing aspirations.