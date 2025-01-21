Kejriwal accuses BJP of threatening Delhi’s slum dwellers ahead of polls

AAP national convener and New Delhi Assembly poll candidate Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the BJP, if elected to power, would exploit and displace people living in Delhi’s slums. He likened their intentions to “demons devouring the poor.”

Kejriwal further stated that the BJP had accused him of insulting Ravana and questioned their sensitivity towards the demon king. “Why is the BJP so concerned about Ravana? Are they his defenders?” he asked during a campaign rally.

He added that after his remarks on Monday about Ravana disguising himself as a golden deer, BJP members staged protests outside his residence, demanding an explanation for what they perceived as disrespect to Ravana.

With elections approaching, the AAP and BJP have escalated their verbal attacks, using controversies to intensify their campaigns. The latest flashpoint stems from Kejriwal’s reference to Ravana as a golden deer, which the BJP claims disrespects Hindu epics and hurts religious sentiments.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal, calling it “unfortunate” that politicians like him narrate inaccurate mythological stories during election campaigns, thereby disrespecting religious beliefs.

Responding on social media, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of politicizing Ravana for electoral gains. “Arvind Kejriwal made a remark about Ravana during a Jansabha, and the BJP immediately jumped to his defense as if they were his descendants,” Sisodia wrote. “The BJP’s politics has sunk so low that they are using Ravana to spread false propaganda.”

Sisodia warned Delhi voters of the BJP’s alleged intentions, stating, “After the elections, they will pose a greater threat to the poor, laborers, and slum dwellers than Ravana himself.” He also alleged that the BJP’s ultimate agenda is to seize public land and displace vulnerable communities.

However, mythological accounts clarify that it was Maricha, an ally of Ravana, who transformed into a golden deer to lure Ram and Laxman away from Sita, enabling her abduction by Ravana.