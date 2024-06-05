Kejriwal, AAP must accept court orders, end ‘jail & bail’ game: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the court has made it clear that all medical facilities shall be made available in jail, AAP and Kejriwal must stop the bail game, whatever health services required will be made available by the jail authorities.

He was reacting on the rejection of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a court on Wednesday said that the AAP and its chief should accept the court’s order, bringing an end to the game of jail and bail.

The BJP leader further said that the AAP and their chief must refrain from despicable politics, as their repeated attempts to deceive the public with false propaganda, citing health issues and attempting to secure bail, are now futile, he added, claiming that the public of Delhi has acknowledged that the alleged Delhi liquor scam occurred, and AAP chief is said to be involved in the same.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief further said that the honorable court has made it clear that whatever medical services Kejriwal needs will be provided to him in jail, and claimed that the medical excuse is merely a pretext and nothing more.

Sachdeva asserted that the people of Delhi have rejected Kejriwal, so now none of their misconduct will be tolerated.

He said that the allegation of corruption against the AAP chief is a serious one, so now it is necessary for them to reconsider the game of jail and bail, and rather accept the court’s orders.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court denied interim bail to Delhi CM in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Court which hears central agencies cases including the CBI and ED, dismissed Kejriwal’s application requesting for seven days interim bail on the medical grounds.

Reportedly, Delhi CM’s regular bail plea is scheduled for hearing on June 07.

Earlier, the AAP chief was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court for 21 days till June 1, and he had surrendered a day after.

AAP’s national convener was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 from his official residence.