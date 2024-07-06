Kejriwal a victim of political conspiracy, arrested on false statement: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the AAP chief was made the victim of a “political conspiracy” and was apprehended by the Directorate of Enforcement in the (now scrapped) Delhi liquor policy case, which on the basis of a false statement by a witness.

Reaching out to the people through a video message, she said that Kejriwal is an honest and educated man, and presently it is required that everyone must stand with him during these times.

In the video message, Mrs Kejriwal has said that the federal probe agency arrested Delhi CM on the statement given by Telugu Desam Party’s(TDP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), and the political party he comes from is a part of the parliamentary group National Democratic Alliance, she added.

She has alleged that the statement given by the MSR was not true, as he had given his statement to the agency twice, and had changed his statement after ED arrested his son and tortured him in jail for five months, she claimed.

She said that, “MSR earlier said that he had met with the Delhi chief minister on March 16, 2021, regarding land regarding a charitable trust he wanted to open in Delhi, but changed his statement on July 17, 2023, following his son’s arrest,” Mrs Kejriwal added in her message.

AAP chief’s wife further alleged that the condition of his son and family made Reddy change his statement and said whatever ED wanted, and in return, his son was granted bail.

“Mangutta Reddy had given a false statement before the ED. He himself had said that he met Arvind Kejriwal for the first and last time on March 16, 2021. Will someone ask for money in front of many people in the first meeting itself? she questioned.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by ED from his residence in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.