J&K’s Accession Day with India celebrated with enthusiasm

Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir was on Tuesday celebrated with enthusiasm. It was on this day that the then ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession joining with India.

The day is observed as a holiday since last year. J&K BJP celebrated Accession Day with vigour. Party President Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders led the celebrations.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Prahlad Singh Patel also joined the BJP leaders on the occasion and paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh. The national flag was also hoisted on the occasion while paying glorious tributes to the great Maharaja.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Ashok Kaul, Shamsher Singh Manhas, and Devender Singh Rana were among the BJP leaders present on the occasion.

Maharaja Hari Singh’s grandson, Vikramaditya Singh on the occasion tweeted; “I pay homage to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji who signed the Instrument of Accession and Brigadier Rajinder Singh Ji with the J&K State Forces who defended the state till the last man and last bullet”.

“On J&K Accession Day I congratulate all citizens of India. “On this day in 1947, my grandfather Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession to become part of the Union of India. I pay homage to the soldiers of J&K State Forces & Indian Army who were martyred, tweeted Vikramaditya”.

BJP chief Ravinder Raina said some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China and the day is not far when we will hoist the tricolour there as well.

Rao Inderjit Singh paid rich tributes to the last Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. He recalled the historic moments of the signing of accession and the defeat of Pakistani raiders who tried to control the Srinagar airport and said the work started by the maharaja was completed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revoking Article 370 on 5 August 2019.