JCB driver arrested for vandalising toll plaza in Hapur

A JCB driver, accused of vandalising the Chhajarsi Toll Plaza on National Highway 9 in Hapur on Tuesday morning, has been arrested by the Garhmukteshwar police and sent to jail.

The police have registered a case against the accused under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, during his attempt to flee the scene, the driver rammed the JCB into a car and two motorcycles, causing injuries to three persons.

According to the police, the accused was in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.

The police said that the accused arrived at the Chhajarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur on Tuesday morning on a bulldozer. When a toll worker asked for the toll fee, the JCB driver responded rudely and in a fit of rage began vandalising the toll plaza, causing panic among the workers, who quickly moved away.

The JCB driver allegedly struck cabins 15 and 16 repeatedly, causing significant damage, before fleeing from the site. On receiving information, the police arrived and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Hapur SP Abhishek Verma confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Dheeraj, for vandalising the toll plaza. Based on a complaint from the JCB owner, serious charges have been registered against Dheeraj. Additionally, the JCB has also been seized.