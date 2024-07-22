Extortionist impersonating Goldy Brar arrested with accomplice in Delhi

The special staff team of the Rohini district has arrested two individuals in an extortion case, said Police on Monday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Manoj, a resident of Rohini, Anil from Haryana. The duo was arrested through technical surveillance based on a complaint that they made an extortion call. Both of them confessed to their involvement in the case.

The complainant told the police that on July 18 night he received a call from an international number. The caller, who introduced himself as gangster Goldy Brar, demanded extortion money from him. He threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay up the amount.

After the arrests, the police recovered a mobile phone used in the extortion case, a UAE Debit card used for recharge, and UAE-based account transaction statements from their possession.

During interrogation, they revealed that the complainant had a dispute over the money transaction with one of the accused. This prompted Manoj and his friend Anil to hatch a conspiracy according to which Anil would call the complainant using the same international number.

Anil deals in the sale of products through an online shopping platform for which he uses an international number.

Further investigation into the case is underway.