Man arrested in road rage incident in Delhi’s Vikaspuri

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said that the vehicle involved in a fatal road rage incident at the District centre Flyover in the Vikaspuri area has been traced.

According to the police, a PCR call on July 14 was received reporting three individuals lying on the road in an accident condition at the District Centre flyover.

The local police along with the traffic staff from Tilak Nagar Circle was immediately rushed to the scene, where they found three persons and a damaged Scooty with bloodstains visible at the location confirming about the accident, added Police.

Further, the three injured persons were rushed to the DDU hospital where they were declared brought dead. Later the individuals were identified as Ashish who was 25 years old , while the other two Pawan and Suraj, both 20 years old.

Following this, a case was registered at Vikaspuri police station and the investigation to trace the vehicle was initiated.

During the joint investigation by local police and traffic police staff, CCTV footage from various locations were analyzed. The probe leads to the identification of a pickup truck, which was registered in the name of Ram Shankar Yadav, a resident of Nasirpur Colony, Palam, Delhi.

Upon interrogation, the vehicle was recovered from the owner, and the driver’s identity was established as Mahender Kumar, a resident of Dabri area of Delhi.

The driver further confessed to his involvement in the accident at Vikaspuri flyover on the morning of July 14. He was later arrested.