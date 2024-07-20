ED arrests Sonipat MLA over alleged involvement in illegal mining

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Surender Panwar, MLA from Sonipat, Haryana, for his alleged link to illegal mining, the sources said.

The Congress party MLA was taken into custody by the anti-money laundering agency following a probe into the alleged money laundering linked to an illegal mining scam in Haryana’s Yamunanagar.

He will be produced before the special court by the probe agency.

Advertisement

The federal probe agency had earlier conducted searches at the premises of the legislator and his aides, and is said to have got its hands on crucial evidence, that included digital devices as well, sources said.

The probe agency had earlier made arrests in the same matter, while it had earlier this year had conducted searches across 20 locations in the said case.

The money laundering case registered by the ED in this matter has its roots from several FIRs registered by the Haryana Police, which were related to alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand, that allegedly went on beyond the expiry of lease.

In the case, it is alleged that the proceeds of the crime were settled through various channels including shell companies and unnamed properties.