IYC stages protest against ‘scam’ in NEET at Jantar Mantar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest here on Thursday alleging scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam.

Members of the Congress’ youth wing under the leadership of its president Srinivas BV held the demonstration at the Jantar Mantar.

Addressing the members of the IYC, Srinivas said, “The scam in NEET exam is not just a fraud with 24 lakh students but also a fraud with the country’s medical system and the country’s future.”

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, he said, “The government is silent on the paper leak and fraud in the results of the NEET exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is under suspicion, because the matter of paper leak came to light. Then the students also got scores which were not possible in the exam. Not only this, the result of NEET was released in a hurry, about which no one was informed. All these things raise many questions on NTA.”

“Paper leak, rigging and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations including NEET. The Modi government is directly responsible for this. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is silent, playing with the future of the country’s young generation, he should dismiss NTA as soon as possible and then immediately resign,” Srinivas.

The IYC president also demanded that the Agniveer scheme should be scrapped by the government.

Meanwhile, Congress’ students wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration at the NTA office here over the NEET issue.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the government was committed to protecting the interests of students and added that strict action would be taken against the culprit.