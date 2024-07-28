“It has been checked; no such thing has been recovered”: Delhi Police on Bomb threat in cluster bus

Amid a chaotic situation over a bomb threat call in a cluster bus, Delhi Police said on Sunday that the spot was thoroughly checked and no such thing was recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer, Jimmi Chiram, said that they received the call at 9.53 pm that there was a suspicious item in the bus.

“The conductor made a call and acted very wisely, evacuating everyone on time. The bus was empty, so there was no danger. We then cordoned off the area, maintaining a distance of 80 meters on both sides. After that, the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Team arrived and conducted a check, which revealed that it was a mistaken identification. It has been checked; no such thing has been recovered. The bag was open and contained motor parts,” he said.

Deewan Singh, the bus conductor who called the police, said that he saw something like bomb under the seats of passengers.

“We started from Nangloi. 10-12 passengers got off at Tilangpur Kotla. Under their seats, we saw something bomb-like. We stopped the bus, asked the remaining passengers to get down and then we dialled 100. The PCR arrived. They were very cooperative. They checked and called the bomb diffuser team,” he said.

According to the officials, the call was received from the Narela area near Chanchal Park, Bakarwala near CNG Pump Nangloi, and Najafgarh Road. Two fire tenders were also rushed to the site.

The Delhi Fire Department said that information stated that a bomb was suspected in a cluster bus on route 961 (Nagloi to Najafgad road) and the bomb squad was called by Delhi Police.