Duo wanted in shootout case arrested from Dwarka after encounter

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police arrested two criminals from the Dwarka area in the southwest of the city, it said on Monday.

The two accused, identified as Kailash (20) and Deepak (21), residents of Palam and Sultanpuri, have criminal records with many cases registered against them.

The duo has committed multiple crimes together. On March 22 during a robbery, they stabbed their victim and opened fire on police officers in a bid to flee the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said in a statement.

According to the senior officer, the two were wanted in a case that was registered at the Sultanpuri police station for the stabbing of an individual with a knife during a robbery.

Acting upon the information, intel was gathered regarding the whereabouts of the suspects. On the intervening night of April 13 and 14, their movement was determined in the area of Dwarka. Following the lead, police officials laid a trap in the suspected area. Later that night, at around 12:40 am to be precise, the two duo, identified as the alleged suspects, were spotted riding a scooty.

When signaled to stop by the officers, the duo opened fire directly on the team of cops. In response, the officials fired in the air as a warning to the accused. However, instead of surrendering, they continued to fire upon the police.

Responding to the unprovoked attack, the team of officers retaliated with four rounds of fire injuring the duo in their legs. Once overpowered, they were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Furthermore, a case has been registered under the Arms Act of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) at the Crime Branch police station, Gautam mentioned.

Amid the probe, the officers have confiscated two pistols of .32 bore, three live cartridges, nine empty cartridges, and one scooter from their possession.

Further investigation into the case is underway by the team, Gautam stated.