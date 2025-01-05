If AAP held grudges with Centre over top leaders’ arrests, RRTS of Centre and Delhi Govt would not have been inaugurated: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre, on Sunday claimed that the inauguration of the RRTS and extended metro line was a result of the Delhi government’s cooperation despite the alleged atrocities on AAP’s top leaders.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP chief said, ‘If we had made it an issue, the work in Delhi would not have been done today and the RRTS of the Central Government and Delhi Government would not have been inaugurated, for us, the work of Delhiites is more important.’

He claimed that despite his party’s top leaders being jailed and allegedly tortured, AAP did not make it an issue, if such things were taken to heart by the party, the work in Delhi would not have been done.

He described the two projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as milestones for the national capital’s infrastructure, claiming they were joint ventures between the Centre and the state governments.

The PM had earlier in the day inaugurated a stretch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and also the extension of Delhi Metro’s phase IV, from Janakpuri West- Krishna Park Extension.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal congratulated the residents of the national capital, highlighting the importance of the public transportation infrastructure of Delhi.

He claimed that the entire 10 years journey of the AAP government clearly shows that the works, development and benefits of the people of Delhi, have been the top most priority for his party, and it has kept this above everything.

Kejriwal further said the inauguration of this joint venture shows that the AAP has always been humble before the Centre, and at only on a few occasions had to take the route of struggle.

He alleged that when the Centre obstructed the work of Mohalla clinics and CCTVs in Delhi for 2 years, the state government had to struggle for getting the files regarding the same cleared.

“Today’s inauguration is the biggest symbol of the fact that the AAP can go up to any extent to get the works of Delhi’s people completed.”

He claimed that the works of the AAP government in Delhi are better and faster as compared to the double engine governments of BJP across the country.