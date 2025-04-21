AAP backing out from MCD mayoral polls shows it has no concern for people: Yadav

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to step back from participating in the upcoming MCD mayoral polls, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Monday despite being given a chance to bring real change, it has taken the step that proves that the party has nothing to do with the people of the city.

Yadav alleged that the AAP has proved that its only motive is to remain in power and nothing else, and now due to its own failures and the fear of not being able to deliver it has taken the step.

The Congress leader claimed that somewhere or the other the decision taken by AAP shows clearly that it wants to run away from answerability and accountability.

He called it sad to see that despite being in power in Delhi for over a decade and after that having a Mayor in the MCD as well the party is not going ahead with the mayoral polls.

Meanwhile, the AAP declared that it would not participate in the upcoming April 25 mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), citing an alleged denial of fair electoral opportunity.

The Congress leader said that AAP had a lot of time in the past to work for the city and its people, however, its own failures have led to this situation that now it has decided to stay away from the mayoral election.