Army Chief To Visit Srinagar; Security Reviewal on Agenda

Amidst the ongoing counter-terror operations being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir to flush out infiltrators, Indian Army Chief Upender Dwivedi is set to visit Srinagar on Friday. The COAS will be reviewing the security situation following the deadly massacre of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The terror attack was carried out by the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to Defence sources, General Dwivedi will be briefed by the commanders of local army formations and Rashtriya Rifles. The Corps Commander of Srinagar based Chinar Corps is also likely to be part of the reviewal meeting.

Following the dastardly attack, deemed to be the bloodiest since Pulwama attack in 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured of a ‘loud and clear response’.

Singh while calling the attack a ‘cowardly act’ extended condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. “I want to repeat India’s resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes. The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” Singh said in his address.

The defence minister had also held a key meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi.

As reported earlier, the TRF came into existence in October 2019, months after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs TRF is a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2023.