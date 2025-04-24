AAP announces boycott of mayoral polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, announced a boycott of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls to be held tomorrow.

The announcement came days after the party said it would refrain from contesting the mayoral polls.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and former Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “The MCD mayoral elections are scheduled for Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party will completely boycott the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor. This time, the AAP will not participate in these elections.”

Blaming the BJP for the boycott, she said, “The MCD elections in Delhi were originally scheduled for March-April 2022. However, the BJP conspired to defeat the AAP through deceit and manipulation. It has even redrawn the boundaries of all MCD wards. Despite this, in the elections held in December 2022, the people of Delhi gave the AAP a clear majority.”

“When it was time to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, the BJP once again resorted to unconstitutional and undemocratic tactics. The AAP had to approach the court to ensure that our mayor and deputy mayor is duly elected. Following this, the BJP attempted to obstruct the Standing Committee elections as well, and to this day, the Standing Committee has not been formed. The people of Delhi have had to bear the brunt of this,” she added.

She said under the AAP-led MCD government, numerous initiatives have been undertaken for the benefit of the people. “Just a few days ago, under the leadership of the AAP mayor, the MCD House passed a proposal to regularize around 12,000 sanitation workers across all departments and to provide relief to citizens through a reduction in house tax,” the former Mayor said.

She said the AAP would play the role of a constructive Opposition and remind the BJP of its responsibilities.