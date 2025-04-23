AAP demands all-party meeting over Pahalgam terror attack

Demanding an all-party meeting by the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that India should give a befitting reply to the terrorist incident in Pahalgam.

“If Pakistan is promoting terrorists, then take action against it too. Do not give any relaxation to anyone,” he demanded.

However, the AAP leader lamented that the number of Army soldiers has been reduced.

He alleged that around 1.80 lakh soldiers have been reduced in the Army, and claimed that no significant recruitment has taken place after Covid, with only a handful of Agniveers introduced into the force.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh said that the central government should not weaken the Army and must take strict action.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned from a foreign tour, and now the government should convene an all-party meeting, take the opposition parties into confidence, and provide complete information about the incident and the actions taken thereafter.

The AAP leader strongly objected to the BJP’s reaction, saying that while the entire country is mourning after the Pahalgam incident, BJP supporters are circulating cartoons of a woman sitting near her husband’s corpse, with captions suggesting terrorists asked for religion and caste before killing.

“Terrorists want to divide the country in the name of religion, and the BJP is making cartoons. It highlights the mentality of the BJP,” he said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party will organize peace meetings at 18 divisional headquarters across Uttar Pradesh.

He also blamed intelligence failure for the incident and claimed that India has been suffering from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for a long time, emphasizing that there were no proper security arrangements in place.

“The central government and Prime Minister Modi should take responsibility. The Prime Minister must answer why such a major incident occurred and ensure Pakistan faces consequences,” he demanded.

Sanjay Singh further said that the attack is also an assault on Kashmiriyat and that the people of Kashmir will not accept it.