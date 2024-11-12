ICU block Construction at GTB Hospital stalled due to corruption: Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ‘World Class Health Model’ has fallen prey to corruption.

He claimed that all the AAP projects have failed, and the incomplete constructions due to the Delhi government’s lack of vision are turning into ruins, with materials left to rust.

Gupta paid a visit to the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden to inspect the construction of the ICU block, which was planned to have a capacity of 1,912 beds and was to be built with a pre-engineering model.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the site, he said the ICU block was to be constructed at GTB Hospital, beginning in September 2021, and scheduled for completion within six months by February 2022.

However, the BJP leader said that even after three years, only half the work has been completed, and he alleged that since July 2023, the government pulled back, and the agency in charge abandoned the project midway.

He also alleged that construction costs have doubled from Rs 300 crore to over Rs 600 crore.

Gupta pointed out that, in its ten-year tenure, the AAP government has not built a single new hospital.

He alleged that the Delhi government has embezzled thousands of crores under the pretense of constructing ICU blocks, deceiving Delhi’s citizens with the promise of world-class healthcare.

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta remarked that it is unfortunate that, when the people of Delhi were losing their lives during the COVID-19 crisis and completing ICU blocks was a priority, the then CM was more focused on allegedly spending on luxurious renovations on official residence.

Meanwhile, the AAP in response to Gupta’s allegations questioned as to when will BJP’s central government suspend the Secretary (Health) and Secretary (PWD) for this alleged corruption.