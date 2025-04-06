Teachings of Lord Mahavir continue to Illuminate the path of humanity: Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday said that the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir—his principles of non-violence, truth, and non-possessiveness—continue to serve as a beacon of light for all of humanity.

To mark the auspicious occasion of the 2624th birth anniversary and the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir, the Delhi Legislative Assembly hosted a grand spiritual and cultural event, “Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha,” which was presided over by the Speaker.

Gupta stated that events like “Mahavir Gatha” serve as powerful mediums to pass on the cultural and spiritual heritage to younger generations.

He said, “The message of Lord Mahavir is not just religious but forms the foundation of human and social development. By adopting his principles, we can move towards a more peaceful and harmonious society.”

The Speaker also congratulated the organizing committees—Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Mahotsav Samiti and Sakal Jain Samaj Delhi—for organizing such a grand event and assured them of continued support from the Delhi Legislative Assembly for similar initiatives in the future.

Gupta was also honored with the ‘Karmyogi Samman’ award. The Jain society praised the Speaker, stating, “He strengthens the ideals of harmony, justice, and non-violence, and his dedication to serving the nation is inspiring.”

Rashtrasant Paramacharya Shri 108 Pragya Sagar Ji Muniraj was also present on the occasion. He delivered a profound and inspiring discourse on Lord Mahavir’s core principles—non-violence (ahimsa), truth (satya), non-possessiveness (aparigraha), celibacy (brahmacharya), and the philosophy of manifold viewpoints (anekantavada).

He emphasized that Lord Mahavir’s message is even more relevant in today’s world, where society urgently needs peace, tolerance, and compassion.

During the event, Speaker Gupta also conferred the status of a ‘state guest’ upon Shri Muni Maharaj.

The event was further graced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended as Chief Guest, and Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, as Guest of Honour. Several distinguished members of the Jain community and a large number of devotees participated in the celebration.