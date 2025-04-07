Vijender Gupta offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple Tirupati, says everyone must follow the path of humanity

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday paid a spiritual visit to the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and offered prayers along with his wife Shobha Vijender and sought divine blessings for the well being of the people of the national capital and the entire country.

In his message to people, he said that everyone must follow the path of humanity which is the essence of dharma and include good virtues in their lives.

Advertisement

During the visit, Gupta and his wife participated in the traditional rituals and expressed their reverence at one of the most prominent pilgrimage centers in the country.

Advertisement

Speaking briefly Gupta said, “It is a humbling experience to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at this revered temple. The divine energy of this place offers immense spiritual solace.”

The visit reflects his deep-rooted spiritual values and his respect for India’s rich cultural and religious heritage.