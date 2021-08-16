HP Guv hoists national flag at Raj Bhawan

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan in Shimla to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the country.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, the Governor said our brave sons made supreme sacrifices to protect the borders besides maintaining the unity and integrity of the country.

“Independence Day gives us an opportunity to introspect how we could contribute for the development of the country. By adopting our rich culture, high traditions and moral values, we should contribute to make the country a world leader and realize the dream of a new India. Only then we will be able to fulfill the dreams of freedom of the martyrs in a true sense,” he added.

He wished for the progress and all-round development of the state and stated that we all take a pledge that with devotion and commitment, we would discharge our duty for the progress of the nation and the state.

He also participated in a special plantation drive that was organised on the occasion of 75th Independence Day by HP State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the forest department at Baghi Jubbar near Shimla.

Acting Chief Justice, HP High Court Justice Ravi Malimath inaugurated the plantation drive by planting saplings of deodar on the occasion.

HP High Court Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Sureshwar Thakur, Vivek Singh Thakur, Sandeep Sharma, C B Barowalia, Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Satyen Vaidya and principal chief conservator forest Savita also participated in the plantation drive.