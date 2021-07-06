Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the BJP government has outperformed the previous Congress regime in terms of pace of development in the last three and half years.

Addressing a party meeting in Kullu, Thakur said there was no comparison between present BJP and previous Congress government as the government had accelerated the pace of development in all spheres.

“As many as 1.585 km roads were constructed during the first 3 and half years of Congress government from 1 January 2013 to 30 June 2016 whereas over 2,951 km roads were constructed by the present government from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2021.

Similarly, 5,354 km roads were metaled during the present government as compared to 3,309 kilometers tarred during the same period of previous Congress regime.

Besides, 145 bridges were constructed and 261 villages connected by road by the previous Congress regime as compared to 216 bridges constructed and 305 villages were connected by roads by the present government,” he added.

He stated that 333 projects worth Rs 1,460 crore were sanctioned under NABARD under the BJP government as compared to 226 projects worth Rs 886.44 crore sanctioned during the previous Congress regime.

Under CRIF, 40 projects worth Rs 941.66 crore were sanctioned during the present regime whereas projects worth only Rs 301.53 crore were sanctioned during the previous government rule.

He further stated that under PMGSY, 624 projects worth Rs 2,801 crore were sanctioned during the present government rule as compared to 431 projects costing Rs 1,182 crore sanctioned in previous government tenure.

In addition, schemes like Janmanch and Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline were launched to redress problems of common man’s grievances.

3.15 lakh gas connections were distributed to eligible families under Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, besides providing health cover to lakhs of people under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes, the CM said.

He stated that despite lockdowns and an increase in the number of Covid cases the state government ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

“The victory of the BJP in the elections to Lok Sabha and two bye elections is a testimony to the good work done by the state government.

The performance of BJP was also outstanding in the PRIs and ULBs elections,” he added.