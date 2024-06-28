House collapse in Vasant Vihar: 3 workers feared trapped in debris

An under-construction house collapsed at the Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi on Friday morning. The Fire Department suspected that three laborers were trapped inside it.

According to Delhi Fire Services, five units rushed to the spot for rescue work after receiving a call about the house collapse on Friday morning at around 5 am.

Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civic agencies, Fire Department, and police have been mobilised to rescue the labourers. The rescue operation was underway at the time of filing of the story.

Initial reports indicate that the collapse was triggered by the uprooting of two trees located on the edge of the pit and due to heavy rain they fell on the temporary hut which was constructed in the basement of the pit.

This resulted in the trapping of laborers who were probably sleeping in the early morning hours.

In another incident, a DTC bus got struck under Azadpur Bridge due to waterlogging due to heavy downpour in the national capital. According to the Delhi fire service, they rescued 21 passengers from the bus.

The national capital on Friday received heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

On the one hand, the downpour brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, as the maximum temperature pegged at 32.5 degrees C, which was 5 points lesser than the season’s average, while on the other, the residents paid a heavy price as the rain triggered waterlogging across the city bringing life to a standstill.

Traffic snarls were reported from across the city, while trees also reportedly fell at some places.