Atishi orders magisterial inquiry into schoolkid’s death in Vasant Vihar

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 12-year-old boy from a private school in Vasant Vihar, South West Delhi, on December 3.

Atishi has asked for a preliminary report to be submitted within 3 days in this regard.

The Chief Minister has noted that this is an extremely serious incident that raises questions regarding the safety and security of students who study in schools across Delhi.

In her direction to the officials concerned, she mentioned, “In light of these concerns, it is hereby directed that a magisterial inquiry, under Section 196 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, be conducted in this matter.”

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased have alleged that the 12-year-old was assaulted at the school which resulted in his death.

The police have detained a boy who was allegedly seen in a scuffle with the deceased in CCTV footage.

An examination of the deceased confirmed that the body bore no visible injuries, a police official said.

The investigation is underway, with school students and teachers being questioned.