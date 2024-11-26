Four women killed in MP as houses collapse in powerful explosion

At least four women were killed and four other people seriously injured after a powerful explosion inside a house resulted in the demolition of four houses in a colony in the Morena city of Madhya Pradesh at midnight on Tuesday.

According to officials, the exact cause of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

The mishap occurred in the Rathore Colony on Tanch Road in the city at around 12.30 am. The houses of Munshi Rathore, his neighbours, Vasudev Rathore and Rakesh Rathore, and another adjacent house were destroyed under the impact of the powerful blast.

According to information, the deceased women were identified as Vidya Rathore, Rakesh Rathore’s wife, Pooja Rathore, Vasudev Rathore’s daughter-in-law, and tenants, Vaijayanti Kushwaha and her daughter Vimla Kushwaha.

Four others, who sustained serious injuries after being trapped under the debris of the houses damaged due to the explosion, were rushed to Gwalior for further treatment.

According to Morena SP Sameer Saurabh, the mishap occurred at around midnight. He said teams of forensic experts were called to the spot and the exact cause was being investigated.

Sources said the death count could rise, as some of the injured are in a critical condition.