Day after Vasant Vihar wall collapse, bodies of 3 labourers recovered

Bodies of three labourers who were trapped in a pit of an under-construction building in the Vasant Vihar area on Friday were recovered on Saturday by a joint team of the NDRF, SDRF and DFS.

The bodies of the dead workers identified as Santosh (19), Daya Ram (45) and Santosh (19) were sent to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the workers were drowned in the water and sludge accumulated in the basement of the building following heavy rain on Friday morning.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, the Fire Department received a call about some people feared to have been trapped after the wall of the under-construction collapsed due to heavy rain.

On reaching the spot, a team of the Fire Department found the pit filled with sludge and water due to which the rescue work was delayed.

Initial reports indicate that the wall collapse was triggered by the uprooting of two trees located at the edge of the pit. Due to the unprecedented rain, they fell on the temporary hut constructed in the basement of the pit due to which the labourers, who were probably sleeping in the early morning hours, got trapped.

Meanwhile, the toll of rain-related deaths rose to eight. It includes the death of a cab driver, who died after a portion of the canopy of Terminal T1 collapsed.

One more person died due to electrocution in the Rohini area while two others were drowned at the Usmanpur area and one drowned at Shalimar Bagh.