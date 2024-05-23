Heat wave claims 5 lives in Rajasthan

Blistering heat wave today killed at least five persons in different parts of Rajasthan while Barner district was sizzling at 48.8 degree Celsius.

Four persons including one female were brought dead to Jalore District Hospital, the Chief Medical and Health Officer R S Bharti told SNS when contacted.

Three persons were from Jalore district while the fourth was one from Difa village, adjoining Gujarat, he said, adding the bodies were sent for the post mortem examination.

One labourer’s body was sent to a local hospital in Balotra for the post mortem examination to ascertain the cause, while heat stroke hit-labourer admitted to the hospital, Collector Sushil Kumar told The Statesman.

For the last ten days, Rajasthan has been reeling under blistering heatwave weather conditions affecting normal life and public transport systems in cities and highways.

Phalodi in the state recorded a maximum of 48.6 degrees Celsius temperature, followed by Jaisalmer 47.5, Jalore 47.3, Jodhpur 47.4, Bhilwara 46, and Jaipur 44 degrees Celsius.

Erratic power cuts in most cities – barring the state capital – have added to public woes and made life miserable for citizens.