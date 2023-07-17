HC asks Delhi Police to file fresh status report on tightening security in courts

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city police to submit a fresh status report on the issue of tightening the safety and security in courts here.

Presiding over the case, a bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma clarified that the fresh status report must be based upon the recommendations and the steps suggested and implemented as per a joint meeting recently conducted by all the stakeholders.

In April, the high court had asked senior Delhi Police officials and Bar Associations to suggest measures on strengthening the safety and security in courts here.

Advertisement

The bench was dealing with a bunch of pleas seeking measures for tight safety and security in the trial courts and a suo motu case initiated in 2021 after a similar incident at Rohini Courts.

Adding to the series of shootouts in Delhi courts, a recent incident which took place at Tis Hazari court premises on July 5 has stirred fear among the court-goers.

In April, a suspended lawyer had shot a lady inside Saket Courts.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula took note of Delhi Police’s status report, which stated that a joint meeting was held on May 6 with the members of Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Associations of all courts, senior police officials from security unit and district traffic unit.

The court further noted that certain decisions were taken in the meeting and the President of Delhi High Court Bar Association was informed about the measures to be taken for strengthening the security setup in the high court.

The status report further stated that regular meetings are being held with the building maintenance committee, security cell of respective courts and other stakeholders to discuss the security issues regarding the implementation of directions issued by the court in the matter of safety and security in courts.

The court has now listed the matter for hearing next on October 9.

Last year in September, the court had sought from its administrative side, a fresh status report on a PIL filed in July 2019.

Lawyer Kunwar Gangesh Singh had filed the PIL seeking directions to enhance the security systems of various district courts across the city.

The court had then in December 2021, issued directions related to the safety and security of the courts complexes and for reviewing and revamping its security arrangements.