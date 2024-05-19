Schoolchildren’s drive for electoral awareness pays off in Delhi

As part of the Sankalp Patra initiative aimed at spreading awareness about participation in the electoral process through schoolchildren in Delhi, around 16 lakh resolution letters have been received by the election office of the city with signatures from parents, signifying their commitment to participate in the upcoming elections.

After registering the record response, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy appealed to the parents of the school children to actively participate in the voting process on May 25.

According to the Delhi CEO office, the initiative, which is aimed at boosting electoral participation, has achieved remarkable success across the government schools including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools.

With 15.76 lakh signed Sankalp Patras returned, the response underscores the effectiveness of this initiative, the election office said.

It reflects a widespread commitment among parents, influenced by their children’s encouragement, to participate in the democratic process, an official said.

The move was to create awareness about the importance of voting, leveraging the influence of school children to encourage their parents to engage in the democratic process by exercising their franchise.

Scheduled for May 25, 2024, this “festival of democracy” will see an enthusiastic voter turnout, carried by the proactive involvement of the younger generation.

The distribution and subsequent return of these Sankalp Patras illustrate a significant mobilization effort, highlighting the role of educational institutions in promoting a robust democratic culture.