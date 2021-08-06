Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Rajouri district

A gunfight started on Friday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said the gunfight broke out in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

“A joint team of army and police launched a joint cordon and search operation in Thanamandi area after specific information about the presence of militants there”.

“As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired at them triggering a gunfight,” sources said.

Reports from the area said firing exchanges were going on in the area.