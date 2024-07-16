4 soldiers die in gunfight with militants in JK’s Doda

Four soldiers, including an officer, critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in the Doda district succumbed on Tuesday in the hospital, said officials.

Four soldiers and a policeman were critically injured in the encounter with heavily armed terrorists that broke out in the Dessa forest area of Doda last night.

A defence spokesman said “Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts”.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police was in progress in General area North of Doda, he said.

Additional troops have been moved into the area.

The Operations are continuing.

The Army casualties have been reported days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in an ambush by terrorists in the neighbouring Kathua district.

The Doda district witnessed four gunfights with terrorists. Three Pakistani terrorists were killed and six Army jawans and a cop injured in exchange of fire.