GRAP restrictions back in Delhi-NCR following surge in pollution levels

With the Delhi air quality deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (Delhi air quality) and adjoining areas issued an order on Wednesday to implement Stage-III measures of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, with immediate effect.

The Sub-Committee constituted for enforcing actions under the anti-pollution plan GRAP reviewed the air quality situation in the region during a meeting held on Tuesday, along with forecasts from weather agencies.

As part of the recently revised guidelines of the anti-pollution plan under stage III, schools will have to exercise the option of hybrid mode for up to class V in the territorial jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and in the adjoining districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Only buses powered by CNG, electric, BS- VI diesel shall be allowed to enter the national capital as per stage III guidelines while the BS-IV diesel and BS- III petrol four-wheelers won’t be allowed to ply on the city roads.

However, persons with disabilities will be exempt from the restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles during this period.

Medium goods vehicles (MGVs) powered by diesel that are BS-IV or older standards will not be allowed except those carrying essential goods, within the city.

According to the CPCB, the 24 hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 386 in the ‘very poor’ category. Forecasts indicate that it is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days due to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions, as well as calm winds.