Temperature continues to rise in Delhi with each passing day

Delhiites woke up to a much warmer morning on Wednesday as temperatures climbed to 32.8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius for the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved, shifting from the ‘poor’ category to ‘moderate,’ with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 160.

According to IMD, there has been no significant change in temperature trends across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours. Both minimum and maximum temperatures have slightly decreased with the maximum ranging between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures were noted at 1 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal while the maximum were lower by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Delhi. The past 24 hours saw northwesterly winds prevailing at speeds below 16 km/h, the IMD stated.

Despite minimum temperatures staying within normal limits, the IMD highlighted that maximum temperatures were unusually high in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified as 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) indicated variations in AQI levels across different parts of Delhi-NCR. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 156, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 183 and 108, respectively.

While the air quality has improved, persistently high pollution levels remained a health concern, emphasizing the need for awareness and precautionary measures.