The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will gherao the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in favour of the unemployed teachers who have been fighting for their rights for a long time.

Disclosing this on Sunday, AAP’s Youth Wing president and MLA from Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the ruling Congress government was taking anti-people decisions which were causing anger and resentment among the youth. Hayer said that despite the TET pass with the fulfilment of all the conditions, the unemployed teachers in Punjab had been sitting on a dharna outside the residence of Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala for a long time.

Also, some teachers’ organisations have now staged a dharna outside the Punjab School Education Board, he said. Hayer said that the unemployed teachers were angry as the government had repeatedly promised to meet the teachers and reneged on its promise. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party would gherao the residence of Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur on June 22 to bring the issue of teachers to the notice of the government.

“Before the elections, Captain Amarinder Singh had made big promises to the people of Punjab and promised to provide Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, but after the elections, he has reneged on his promises,” added Hayer.

The AAP leader said that due to unemployment, the youth of Punjab was drowning in the mire of drugs and was spending lakhs of rupees abroad. Hayer said that it was highly reprehensible that five years of government were coming to an end but so far no employment had been provided to any section.