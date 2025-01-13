Gangster held in multiple extortion calls from abroad

The Crime Branch team of Delhi police has apprehended a gangster belonging to Gogi and Dinesh Karalia gang for multiple extortion calls and firing at various business establishments in the Delhi-NCR region from Dubai and Malaysia, the police said on Monday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said both were involved in extorting crores of rupees from businessmen in Rohini, Palam, and Ghaziabad over the last two months. Their targets also included an NRI businessman, based in Dubai and to exert pressure, the gang escalated its tactics by arranging for their associates to fire shots at the residence of the NRI’s relative in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

So far, three cases related to extortion have been worked out and one of their associates identified as Ajay is still on the run and hiding in Dubai, he said.

Advertisement

Acting on a specific input, the suspect Sitender Kumar was apprehended from Bhagwati Garden Extension in South West Delhi while he came to meet his associates, the official added. Srivastava elaborated that Kumar did not tell anything, however on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he is an active member of Gogi, Dinesh Karalia gang, who has joined hands after the influence of Bishnoi gang and was working alongside his associate Ajay.

Moreover, he also revealed that a relative of jailed gangster Dinesh Karalia, facilitated the hiring of sharpshooters to carry out firing in Ghaziabad aimed at intimidating the NRI businessman located in Dubai, for paying the extortion amount. Additionally, to avoid detection, the gang had procured fake SIM and mobile phones for making extortion calls from Malaysia and Dubai. These efforts were part of a sophisticated operation, to evade law enforcement and maintain anonymity.

The official mentioned that the arrest is significant as it disrupts the major extortion racket orchestrated by the gangsters. Also, the revelations made by Kumar provide critical insights into the gang’s modus operandi and their extensive network. The cops are making efforts to apprehend his associate Ajay and other members of the gang involved in these criminal activities including the shooters.