Undercover cop catches dreaded gangster in honey trap posing as actress on social media

The Delhi Police caught a murder convicted murderer and repeat parole violator, Manoj, in a honey trap. The culprit had long been evading arrest.

A policeman, posing as an actress on social media, lured Manoj to come all the way from Mumbai to meet him (as his lady love) in South Delhi as per a pre-planned operation which ended in his arrest, the police said on Friday.

A Crime Branch team created a fake profile on social media of a Mumbai-based actress to lure the fugitive gangster into a trap and after months of chats, he was finally arrested from South Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

Gautam added that the gangster has a long criminal history with his involvement and is wanted by Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan Police in several heinous cases of murder and robbery. He has been a member of Gagi gang and is a close associate of notorious gangster Deepak with several heinous cases against him, including MCOCA and murder of rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail premises, he said.

The DCP elaborated that the cops got to know about Manoj being active on social media and to nab him, two head constables created a fake account pretending to be model and actress based in Mumbai. After chatting for several weeks, they managed to lure him to Safdarjung enclave for a rendezvous.

When he arrived at the spot, the cops successfully apprehended him and two sophisticated weapons were recovered from his possession, the cop stated.