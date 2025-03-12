Gangster on the run for five years lands in police net

A gangster on the run for five years has landed in the Delhi Police Crime Branch’s net. He is involved in various crimes, including extortion and abduction, and faces several cases under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), it was learnt on Wednesday.

After months of intense investigation, including the analysis of Call Data Records, Internet Protocol Detail Records of around 400 phone numbers, as well as the verification of over 100 addresses, the offender, identified as Manish Malhotra, was nabbed from the Burari area of North Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar.

Kumar added that Malhotra was working for the Saddam Gauri-Salman Tyagi gang, which is involved in extortion, abduction, and issuing threats in the name of jailed gangsters Salman Tyagi and Adnaan Tyagi, who are currently in judicial custody along with other gang members while continuing to operate an organised crime syndicate.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in several cases, including one related to threatening a person and preventing him from providing evidence or testifying against gang leaders. Malhotra and his associates allegedly abducted the complainant and forced him to sign documents exonerating the gang members, the DCP said.

Notably, the members of the Salman Tyagi gang are closely associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang.