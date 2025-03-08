Delhi Police nabs absconding gangster linked to attempted murder

The Delhi Police has arrested Rohit Gahlot, a gangster wanted in an attempted murder case, from Murthal in Haryana. Gahlot is an active member of Vikas Lagarpuria Gang, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar, a complaint was registered stating that the victim, Himanshu, was celebrating his cousin Rohit Bhardwaj’s birthday with friends when Gahlot and three accomplices arrived and disrupted the gathering.

The accused allegedly shot Bhardwaj near the waist before fleeing the scene. Following the incident, a police team was immediately dispatched to investigate. Acting on a tip-off from informers, officers conducted a raid and apprehended Gahlot.

During interrogation, Gahlot admitted that he had stored illegal weapons in Paprawat village. Further verification revealed that non-bailable warrants (NBWs) had been issued against him in the case.

A case has been registered against the assailants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is going on to uncover more details and apprehend other members of the gang.