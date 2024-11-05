Gahlot flags off new bus route connecting Palam with Central Delhi

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, along with Palam MLA Bhavna Gaur and Bijwasan MLA Bhupinder Singh Joon, on Tuesday, flagged off a new bus route to connect the outskirts of Palam village in South West Delhi to Central Delhi.

The new bus route 783 EXT will connect Palam’s Dada Dev Mandir to the Central Secretariat passing through areas such as Bijwasan, Dwarka, along with several educational institutions like Shiksha Bharti College, Vishwa Bharti Public School, Central Sanskrit University, and National Institute of Malaria Research.

Only electric buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will ply on the newly-launched route offering commuters an eco-friendly option.

Advertisement

During the flag-off ceremony, Kailash Gahlot said, “This new bus route reflects our strong commitment to providing the residents, especially those in outer areas and villages, with better and more reliable public transport connectivity.”

“The launch of this route will make it easier for residents to reach important places like schools, colleges, hospitals, workplaces and we aim to connect every corner of Delhi so people can travel conveniently and affordably,” the minister added.